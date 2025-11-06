Neighbors speak out at DNR hearing on Gilbert Farm expansion

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — On Wednesday, many residents from across the peninsula spoke out at a rare in-person DNR hearing against a proposed expansion at Gilbert Farm.

Neighbors worry that more animals and waste could pollute local water and affect health.

Watch below, we were at Wednesday's meeting where we spoke with neighbors to hear their thoughts on the proposed expansion:

“We don't want to see this happen, we don't want the permit granted,” Philip Frystak, a neighbor opposing the expansion, said.

Gilbert Farms has applied for a DNR permit to manage and release wastewater. The farm wants to more than double its herd, from 1,100 to over 2,400 animal units, which would make it a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation, or CAFO, and increase manure production.

“I'm opposing the CAFO because of the environmental impact," Frystak said.

Approximately 400 people attended the meeting on Wednesday, and most voiced opposition to the expansion, citing risks to the environment and public health.

“No water for washing dishes,” said neighbor Dan Andrae.

Andrae says that he and around 14 other families got sick in 2014 after runoff from a CAFO in Jacksonport contaminated their well through a sinkhole following a storm.

“We were told continuously to do a chlorine flush of your well and test it. It tested bad, do another one, do another one, and it always tested bad for several months,” Andrae said.

Some people spoke in favor of the expansion, including Dr. Randy Dietzel, a Sturgeon Bay veterinarian who has visited the farm and worked with the Gilbert family’s animals.

“I would say I would not hesitate at all as far as giving them a CAFO permit,” Dietzel said.

Gilbert Farms did not respond to requests for comment. During Wednesday’s Zoom meeting, farm members shared their family’s farming legacy and urged approval of the permit.

The DNR states that public comments are due by 4:00 p.m. on November 12. After that, they will review the feedback before making a decision.