DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The state is currently reviewing an application from a large family farm to expand and now, some neighbors are asking whether more animals, and more waste, could impact their water and potentially their health.

Rod Miller lives just down the road from Gilbert Farm in the Town of Sevastopol.

"I have sent a letter to the DNR expressing my concern," Rod Miller said.

Neighbors raise concerns as Sevastopol farm seeks major expansion

The farm has applied for a permit through the DNR that regulates how large operations manage and release wastewater part of a plan to expand their herd to 2,430 animal units by 2026.

That level of growth would officially classify the farm as a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation, or CAFO, and lead to a significant increase in manure production.

"It's gonna grow from about 5.7 million to over 21 million gallons annually, which is what? Over a three-and-a-half times increase," Miller said.

Brittiney Mueller with the Wisconsin DNR says that even as a generational family farm, Gilbert Farm will still be held to the same standards as any other CAFO.

"They have pretty strict inspection, monitoring, and reporting requirements," Brittiney Mueller said.

"The concerns raised by neighbors were brought to the DNR for a response.

"The DNR is open to listening to anybody’s concern and everyone is entitled to their own opinion," Mueller said.

Jennifer Aldrich, a neighbor who often visits the nearby lakeside beaches, is especially concerned about how the expansion could impact water quality.

"They’re right down the road from a beach. Those beaches this summer have had E. coli and advisories all summer long," Jennifer Aldrich said.

We reached out to the Gilbert family for an interview, but they declined to comment.

Neighbors first raised their concerns publicly at a county board meeting last month.

Now, the state says it plans to hold a public meeting so residents can ask questions and share feedback while the permit remains under review.

"It’s fair that everyone has concerns about water, especially with what’s gone on in the last ten years or so in the area. My hope and I’m trying my absolute best is to make sure we don’t have issues with that," Mueller said.

The DNR says it’s still working on scheduling the hearing and determining how it will be held, given the number of people who’ve expressed interest in attending.