Last spring, we first reported on plans for a new housing development on the peninsula. Now, on Tuesday, Sturgeon Bay city leaders will decide whether the project can move forward.

If approved, a developer hopes to turn land on North 11th Place into a new subdivision but some neighbors are speaking out against it.

Watch below to learn more about the proposed development:

Neighbors speak out as Sturgeon bay considers new development

The land, a former apple orchard on the city’s east side, is the site of a proposed subdivision called Heron Crossing.

The development plan calls for a mix of 72 lots, including 15 duplexes and 57 single-family homes of varying sizes.

Neighborhood opinions were mixed when the project was first introduced, and with the proposal moving forward, residents are weighing in again.

“We didn’t really think that was gonna happen when we moved here," Neighbor Kevin Perry said.

Kevin Perry lives on 11th Place, with his backyard and several others directly bordering the proposed development.

“The biggest concern is the traffic, that’s probably number one with our young kids. Our property is directly adjacent to what is going to be the main road," Perry said.

Perry says once the road is built, he and his wife may put up a fence to keep their children safe.

Ronald Krause, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1988, says the subdivision will be a big change for the area.

“I’m not happy about it and I will not be happy about it," Ronald Krause said.

The subdivision also raises concerns about potential impacts on local wildlife.

“If you take a tour and notice all the deer tracks in everybody’s yard, you can see where they come across there. We’re gonna lose that, and that’s pride and joy," Krause said.

City officials say the project aims to make homeownership more attainable for full-time Door County residents, offering incentives such as lower lot prices and restrictions on short-term rentals. The plan also includes a new neighborhood park to replace the Sunset School playground.