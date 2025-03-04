Potential new housing raises concerns for Sturgeon Bay residents

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The city of Sturgeon Bay is looking to bring more housing to the area, but for some neighbors, it hits close to home—almost literally, in some cases, with plans happening right near their backyards.



Resident Amy Wagner, who has concerns about the impact on the natural landscape

Neighbor Christopher Wagner is optimistic about the project and the potential influx of new residents.

The site of the proposed development, with construction possibly starting next spring

For Amy Wagner, the area she's lived in on the east side of Sturgeon Bay is changing in ways she never expected.

"If they're gonna build things I get the need I really do" Wagner said.

With new developments popping up closer to her home than she anticipated.

"It is flipping" Wagner said.

She's lived in Sturgeon Bay for over twenty years, moving to her current home on the east side six years ago.

Her backyard, which overlooks a former orchard and green space along 8th Street.

"There's things that trees are growing there, look there's some evergreens there and I know those are going to disappear" Wagner said,

The city of Sturgeon Bay says a developer recently purchased the land, and if permits are approved, work could begin as soon as next spring to transform the area into 75 units of residential housing.

City developer Marty Olejniczak says this development would help address the housing shortage in the area.

"The single family and two family developments have been a little bit harder to get going" Olejniczak said.

The units would be single-family homes and duplexes.

For neighbors like Christopher Wagner, he’s optimistic about the potential project and the possibility of new residents moving into the area.

"It's exciting I like change" Wagner said.

He says that when he was growing up, the area was quiet and undeveloped.

"A large population of the people I think are going to like this idea because a lot of us that grew up here it was really stagnant" Wagner said.

Amy Wagner says that if the land is developed, she hopes both the nearby residents and the local wildlife are given proper consideration.

"I think they need to be cautious about how they do it and respectful of who's already here" Wagner said.

The city says it plans to hold a meeting in late March about the development, with neighbors like Amy hoping to attend.