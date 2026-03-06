Months after flooding, recovery efforts underway at Prince of Peace Lutheran church

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Back in December, flooding from a burst pipe left parts of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church underwater. Almost two months later, the church is confronting the full scope of the damage and has launched a new effort to raise funds for repairs and construction.

"There's no insulation in a couple of rooms now because it all fell out of the ceiling and it's been in disrepair, but we're making stuff work," James Gomez, the pastor at Prince of Peace Lutheran, said.

Gomez said insurance has covered some of the costs, but it’s not enough.

Classrooms and the sanctuary were damaged, and the fire suppression system needs to be completely replaced.

"So then we were out of the sanctuary and displaced from the coffee house and regular activity," Gomez said.

For people who visit the church’s coffee house, like Jan Cosmos, the flooding was heartbreaking.

"I think everybody felt kinda collectively about the sadness that this happened here," Jan Cosmos said.

That sadness quickly turned into action.

"It's like everyone was gathering to do what they could do or be of service," Cosmos said.

The church is fundraising for $200,000. To help cover the costs, it has launched a GoFundMe page, which will go toward repairing damaged walls and ceilings.

Since the GoFundMe was posted on Thursday, it has raised an additional $700.

Gomez also said congregation members have already helped raise $20,000. He added that the church hopes to have the new fire suppression system in place by at least June, but fundraising for the rest of the project will continue through the end of the year.