Burst pipe leaves Sturgeon Bay church underwater ahead of holidays

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A burst pipe at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay has left parts of the building underwater.

"Holy crap, we’re underwater," Reverend James Gomez, the Pastor, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, said.

Reverend Gomez says the cause is unknown, and the church has canceled events and rescheduled services.

"This is our time of need, and there was at least one church ready and willing to help us out immediately," Gomez said.

Because they couldn’t hold Sunday service, First Baptist Church stepped in, opening its doors to help Prince of Peace.

"There are two great commands Jesus said: love God and love others. Love God with everything you have, love your neighbor as yourself," Reverend Cory Dahl, Pastor, First Baptist Church, said.

Reverend Dahl says helping their neighbor was an easy decision, following the biblical call to love others.

"We knew that Prince of Peace was in need, and we were able to help them. It’s the Golden Rule in action," Dahl said.

Due to the flooding, church members moved everything from Bibles to board games to allow crews to clean up the parish.

On Monday, crews continued cleaning up damage at Prince of Peace, using fans to dry carpets and vacuuming debris from the ceiling.

Pastor Gomez says it’s still unclear how severe the damage is. Some parts of the building can still be used, but it’s too soon to know if their Christmas services can be held at the parish.