Lower water levels ahead: boaters urged to stay ready

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Boaters this season could be seeing water levels a little lower than usual as water levels continue to drop.



Sawyer Park Boat Launch in Sturgeon Bay, which can accommodate up to 300 boat launches in the summer

Harbormaster Ken MacDonald explains how boaters can avoid damaging their boats this season

Boaters describe their experiences with the changing water levels

"This year I did notice that the water was definitely lower," Leon Pachowitz, a boater at the Sawyer Park boat launch, said.

Pachowitz has been boating and fishing on the bay for nearly 30 years, but last weekend, something felt different.

"It looked like the water was low, and that is concerning," Pachowitz said.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, water levels in the canal are down more than half a foot compared to last year.

Harbormaster Ken MacDonald says the drop isn’t surprising with the lack of snow this past winter.

"We rely on the snowpack in the winter to fill our bays and lakes with water," Ken MacDonald said.

Greg Swagel, who has been boating on the bay for nearly 70 years, says the low water could pose a problem, especially for those unfamiliar with the area.

"I just watch these people that have out-of-state plates and hope that they pay attention," Greg Swagel said.

Harbormaster MacDonald says now is the time for boaters to be prepared, especially when navigating the channel, as water levels have dropped significantly.

"You're really going to see a lot of boats with minor or major damage. They're really going to take propellers out or possibly lower units of their boat. If you don't have a depth finder, you're just crazy. It's a very inexpensive safety piece of equipment," MacDonald said.

The harbormaster advises that if you’re bringing your boat onto the bay, stay mindful of the water, know the rules, and watch for changing water levels.