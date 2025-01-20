'It's wintertime you gotta embrace it,' Door County weathers near below zero temperatures

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A cold weather advisory is in effect in Door County and across northeast Wisconsin until Tuesday afternoon. But, that didn't stop travelers from enjoying the weather in Door county Sunday.



Rachel Shoe stays inside Sunday to keep warm and avoid the frigid temperatures

Gabe Park explains why he and his wife Lydia took advantage of the cold weather

A cold weather advisory is in place until Tuesday afternoon in northeast Wisconsin

If you were outside Sunday, you definitely felt the cold. But, the weather didn't stop some folks from getting outside and enjoying the sunshine.

"Just buck up and get outside," Lydia Park, a visitor from Madison, said.

"I don't like being cold like this" said Rachel Shoe, also a visitor in Door County.

Even though the sun was out Sunday, the weather was a little deceiving.

"It was a huge drop. I think last time we looked at the temperature it was 29 degrees, and then getting up this morning it was negative four degrees and you could really feel a difference," Shoe said.

Sunday, the temperature in Sturgeon Bay was flirting with zero degrees.

"When we walked from [her boyfriend's] place down the hallway to go out to the parking lot the whole building started getting colder" Shoe said.

With a high near six degrees, the wind chill made it feel colder, between negative 15 to 25 degrees.

"I think for the most part we'll do our best to stay inside," Gabe Park, Lydia's husband, said.

Madison natives Gabe and Lydia Park say even though the weather might not be ideal, the new parents are taking some time for themselves.

"This weekend we have a babysitter, we've got a 10 month old at home so we came up here to drop her off with the grandparents and we're out and about 'cause why not," Gabe said.

Originally from Wisconsin, the couple is no stranger to the cold. They say the weather is part of what comes with the season.

"It's wintertime, you gotta embrace it," Lydia said.

When the wind chills drop between negative 10 to 20 degrees, it can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. One preventative measure is to wear layers. Another is to make sure to check the weather before heading outside for the day.