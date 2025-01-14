What can you do to avoid frostbite?

Video shows the conditions for possible frostbite to develop if necessary precautions aren't taken.

A local physician discusses what preventative measures are needed to avoid frostbite and what frostbite actually looks like.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With wind chills in the negatives to start the week, the risk of frostbite increases significantly.

Single-digit temperatures and wind gusts between 20 and 30 miles an hour can take their toll. Even when dressed appropriately, it's important to know what precautions to take to avoid frostbite.

When wind chills drop between -10 to -20 degrees, it can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If preventative measures aren't taken, you may be in serious trouble.

"It freezes the blood vessels, so circulation is interrupted," said Family Physician Dr. Long Nguyen who works at the Prevea East De Pere Health Center.

"If you're not getting blood flow to the tips of your fingers or the tips of your toes, then those are going to essentially die off and freeze off and that's where you get the frostbite."

He adds that covering exposed skin while knowing what frostbite looks and feels like can help you prevent frostbite before it sets in.

"Preventative measures include layering. So, making sure you wear several layers of clothes. But also gloves, mittens, socks. Making sure you check the temperature. Make sure it doesn't plan to dip lower than you expect," he says.

"If you're able to take breaks go inside, recheck your fingers and toes, make sure you still have sensation, still make sure that it looks okay. But any first sign of pain or discoloration, those are times that you should take a break from whatever you're doing and get warm."

Nguyen says if you have any concern about frostbite or cold damage you should go to your doctor to get evaluated and if it's more severe and turning dark you should head to the emergency room.