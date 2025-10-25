"It’s had a big impact," Door county residents still impacted by August storms as federal funding is denied

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Back in August, a storm system caused major damage in northern Door County uprooting trees and even stranding dozens on a Lake Michigan island.

Months later, some neighborhoods are still cleaning up. On Friday, we learned that federal funding requested by the governor has been denied.

Watch below as we spoke to a neighbor, who is still recovering after the August storm:

"It’s had a big impact," Door county residents still feeling the impact of August storms as federal funding is denied

On Friday, Governor Tony Evers said, in part.

“Denying federal assistance doesn’t just delay recovery it sends a message to our communities that they are on their own.”

The governor says he plans to appeal the decision, noting the funding would have covered more than $26.5 million in disaster costs across the state.

That total includes flooding damage in Milwaukee, caused by the same storm system that tore through parts of Door County over the summer.

"You couldn't get through anywhere," Mary Kay Marrello, who lives in Baileys Harbor said.

In August, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Peninsula State Park.

Strong winds uprooted trees in villages like Ephraim, and severe damage left a tour group stranded on Cana Island near Baileys Harbor.

"It’s had a big impact, and I think people, like, I know myself, when there’s another storm coming, I think, oh my goodness, let’s hope it’s just a normal storm and not like the one we had," Marrello said.

On Friday, neighbor Mary Kay Marrello, says a tree nearly hit her home. She also hasn’t had internet access since the storm.

"The wires that you see entwined in the tree are the wires for my internet connection," Marrello said.

Door County Administrator Ken Pabich said the county suffered more than $400,000 in storm damage and is glad the governor plans to appeal the funding decision.

Marrello says she and her neighbors also deserve financial support for cleanup.

"I would think we would be getting some kind of funding to help us, you know, clean up afterwards," Marrello said.

In a statement, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin criticized the decision to deny the funding, saying it “leaves Wisconsin communities to fend for themselves.”

NBC26 also reached out to Congressman Tony Wied and State Representative Joel Kitchens, but did not hear back.