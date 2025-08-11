Thousands of trees downed, power outages continue after severe storm hits Door County

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Severe storms on Saturday night caused extensive damage across Door County, with thousands of trees toppled and widespread power outages affecting homes and businesses.

The storm hit upper Door County hard and fast, causing significant damage but miraculously resulting in no injuries.

"It's very uncommon for this area, we don't get one of these hardly ever," Justin MacDonald, fire chief of Ephraim, says. "We get wind storms but nothing of this magnitude."

Thousands of trees were uprooted during the brief but intense storm, with many falling on homes and businesses. The damage included a baseball diamond where multiple trees were completely uprooted.

A large power outage following the storm has forced several businesses to close, impacting both locals and tourists during the peak vacation season.

Sarah Martin owns Wilson's, Ephraim's staple ice cream shop, which lost power at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

"Most of what's in our walk in freezer we think we'll be able to save," Martin says. "All the ice cream we had up front that we scoop from will definitely be a loss."

On Sunday, Martin and her family were loading their freezers with dry ice to preserve what inventory they could.

"It is the peak of the season, so you feel bad for people who came here on vacation and want to have a great experience... certainly a memorable one they're having but they don't get to do all the things they love to do while they're here," Martin says

The storm has significantly impacted visitors like Dominick and Carrie Lalogga, who planned a week-long stay in Ephraim that unexpectedly turned into a camping experience.

"We have no drinking water, we brought gallons with us, so at least we have bottled water," the Laloggas say, adding that their accommodations have "no water, no electricity, no microwave, no refrigerator."

The Laloggas were hoping to dine at their favorite restaurant, Chef's Hat Cafe, which remained closed on Sunday due to the power outage.

According to Wisconsin Public Service, power is expected to be restored around 10 a.m. on Monday, though this is only an estimate and service could return earlier or later depending on location.

