"It was miserable," first sewage, now water: problems continue at Carlsville mobile home park

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Back in September, we reported on sewage problems at a Door County mobile home park.

Residents say going without water for days is just the latest problem they’ve faced at Carlton Heights Mobile Home Park this year.

NBC26 first visited Carlton Heights Mobile Home Park in Carlsville in September after a tip that the water was out.

While there, NBC26 found a more serious issue: raw sewage pooling around the trailers.

The county took legal action against the park’s owner for violating wastewater laws, but the owner never responded and still owes nearly $8,000 in fines.

County of Door

Recently, residents went without water again for four days.

"It was miserable and you feel hopeless because you contact these landlords and they don't have any news for you," one neighbor said.

This neighbor asked to remain anonymous because she is worried about potential retaliation from management.

"Me and my son, my eight-year-old, thought it would be a great idea to grab some snow and melt some of that," she said.

Neighbors like Lily Gutierrez say the four-day water outage made daily life difficult.

"You can't shower, there's no bathroom, you can't cook, it's very important," Lily Gutierrez said.

She’s still catching up on days of chores and other necessary cleaning.

"Right now I have a lot of clothes to wash," Gutierrez said.

Neighbors say management explained the delay in fixing the water problem was due to recent snow and wind.

After months of attempts to get answers, the park’s owner was reached by NBC26 on Wednesday but did not respond to questions and asked not to be contacted again.

County lawyers were also contacted by NBC26 to ask whether they plan to take any action similar to the previous sewage issue, but no response has been received.