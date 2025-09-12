‘It stinks': Sewage problems at Carlsville mobile home park spark county lawsuit

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Serious sanitation issues were discovered by NBC26 at a mobile home park in Carlsville and records show the county is suing the park’s owner to get them resolved.

Walking through the Carlton Heights Mobile Home Park, there's a strong odor in the air.

We spoke with neighbors about the sewage issue and how they've been impacted by it. WATCH BELOW:

‘It stinks': Sewage problems at Carlsville mobile home park sparks county lawsuit

"Yeah, we have a problem with the sewage, and we were without water for three days," neighbor Suri Gutierrez said.

Suri Gutierrez has lived in the park for five years, but says problems have been getting worse in recent months.

In June, Door County discovered a failing septic system and raw sewage pooling in residents’ yards.

Abel Garcia-Rodriguez lives at the park with his father. He doesn’t have children, but says he’s concerned for the families who do.

"I have concerns about that, especially for families that have young children," Abel Garcia-Rodriguez said.

San Juanita has lived in the park with her family for the past six or seven years, but due to the sewage issues, she no longer lets her children play outside.

"It's a problem because my daughters tell me, 'Can we play outside?' And it stinks like poop, so I don't let them go out," San Juanita said.

The county sued Carlton Heights LLC in July for violating state wastewater regulations, but the owner never responded to the lawsuit.

Now, the county is fining the owner $100 per day until the system is fixed or replaced. So far, the fine has grown to $7,600.

NBC 26 reached out to the owner for comment but have not received a response.

According to the Door County Corporation Counsel, if the park’s owners continue to ignore the court’s orders, the court will take stronger action against them.