'Is that normal fog or is that smoke fog?' Tourists react to Fish Creek's smoky conditions

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — On the dock, at the restaurant, and on the streets, tourists are met by smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

It has caused the hazardous air quality in Fish Creek to be one of the worst in Wisconsin at around 500.

"Sometimes, I feel like 'holy cow, you can't really see, it's foggy,'" said 10-year-old Olivia Burns, who is visiting Fish Creek with her family. "I'm like, 'is that normal fog or is that smoke fog?'"

It is a level so high, health officials say severe smog particles can be directly inhaled into the bloodstream, making outdoor exertion dangerous for anyone; not just vulnerable groups.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Tourists react to Fish Creek's smoky conditions

"This is the worst I've seen it," said Neal Burns, Olivia's father.

Neal and Olivia are no stranger to the smoke, since they live in Chicago.

But it has altered what they are doing on vacation.

"We were going to take a look at the boat tours, and they said that they canceled the 1 p.m. tour and 3 p.m. tour," Neal said.

Travis Sarinske, visiting Fish Creek from Milwaukee with his wife, Michelle, has also changed plans because of it.

"We did more shopping and swimming," Sarinske said. "(But) we're trying not to let the smog or whatever you call it affect us so much."

"It feels a lot better than yesterday," he adds. "It feels like it's lifting a little bit."

Sarinske can thank the sun for that, something that could continue throughout the weekend as they enjoy their time on the peninsula.

"Door County is absolutely beautiful," Travis said. "We love it."

Outdoor activities like boat tours and biking will resume on Friday night and Saturday as air quality is monitored.