Has the thick smoke left for good?

Although Friday began with thick smoke and hazardous air quality, southwest winds helped disperse the smoke and push it back into Canada as the day progressed.

A cold front moving through northeast Wisconsin overnight and early Saturday morning will cause winds to shift back to the north. Those winds will become quite gusty by Saturday afternoon and bring a fresh batch of smoke south from Canada through Sunday.

Although the smoke is not expected to be as thick as what we experienced over the past couple of days, it could still lead to poor air quality, a smoky smell and reduced visibility.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower to middle 80s, with much less humidity than we experienced Friday.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Cooler and much less humid weather will follow for Tuesday and Wednesday.