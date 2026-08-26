DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — When the school year starts next week, Gibraltar students will get to eat in a new cafeteria and play in a new gym after a multi-million dollar overhaul earlier this year.

When NBC 26 first reported on the project in February, construction tools and machines were spread out across parts of the building.

Now, Gibraltar School District superintendent Brett Stousland says that it is one of the newest facilities in Northeast Wisconsin.

"It's like having a new home or getting a new bedroom painted and redone," he said about the renovations. "It's exciting."

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Gibraltar Schools ready to welcome students after major renovations

The project includes new classrooms, a new school store, a cafeteria that has tripled in size, updated offices and a new gym.

Stousland says students will notice the difference the moment they walk in.

"Physically, when they come here, they'll see this as a great place to be," he said. "But also, knowing that what's happening between these walls is pretty great as well."

Teachers are getting their first look this week during pre-school work days.

"I was amazed," Gibraltar Secondary School teacher Mary Kate McCormack said about her first reaction to the new spaces. "Just knowing how much the community will enjoy it, and (I'm) feeling so grateful that we have this."

The $29.8 million project happened after voters approved a referendum about three years ago by a wide 2755-837 margin. The renovations led to the demolition of parts of the building dating back to the 1930s and 1950s.

"Referendums fail, and the fact that we were able to have this happen, we're just really lucky," McCormack said.

The halls sit empty for now, but students will be back soon with the first day of school on Sept. 1.

"I think we're all ready to go," McCormack said.

The Gibraltar School District will host a community open house, showcasing the new changes on Sept. 29 starting at 5 p.m. in conjunction with a volleyball match against Providence Academy.