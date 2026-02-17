From historic gym to new commons: Gibraltar schools’ $30 million overhaul

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Big changes are underway at Gibraltar Schools, where renovations are reshaping classrooms, gyms, and common areas for students and staff.

"The historic gym that was taken down definitely needed to happen," Justin Burress, a fourth-grade teacher at Gibraltar, said

Not only is Burress a teacher at Gibraltar K–12, he’s also an alum, and he says the renovations were long overdue.

"It was time for it to go. They used to actually play varsity games in there, and when you watched as a spectator, your feet were actually on the court," Burress said.

The new gym is part of phase two of Gibraltar’s $30 million renovation, which is designed to improve safety, modernize facilities, and create a more functional environment for students and staff.

Jeff Bickel, the construction superintendent with CG Schmidt, says the old building was difficult to navigate, and the new design will make it safer and easier for everyone to get around.

"The old school, with all the additions over the years, had 32 different floor heights. Now, with the new additions, there are just four levels," Jeff Bickel said.

The facility is completely new, which includes updated gyms, classrooms, and open spaces.

"New concession stand, new school store, brand new cafeteria, a place we call the Commons now, where our kids will eat lunch. It's about triple the size of what it used to be," Superintendent Brett Stousland said.

Stousland says the changes aren’t just for the present; they’re investments meant to benefit future generations of students.

"We’re making decisions that will be here fifty years or longer, so we want to make sure we do it right the first time," Stousland said.

Construction is moving so fast, Stousland says the project is ahead of schedule, with students and families possibly using the new facilities by the end of the school year.