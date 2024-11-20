Gibraltar area school district improves rankings in new school district report cards

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — According to the district report card, school districts like Sevastopol, Washington Island and Gibraltar all exceeded expectations for the 2023-2024 school year.



Gibraltar area School District in the unincorporated community of Fish Creek

The DPI rankings and district report cards for the 2023-2024 school year

Jim DeBroux Gibraltar Secondary School Principal

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"There's a real history of excellence and it's something we work very hard at."

Gibraltar Secondary school Principal Jim DeBroux say the district is committed to success at every level.

"We're constantly diving into those numbers. We believe that they are important" said DeBroux.

The state ranked the Gibraltar Area School District 31st in Wisconsin for the 2023-24 school year.

The district's overall score was an 81.9 out of 100. The scores are based on factors such as achievement growth and on-track graduation.

Last year the state ranked Gibraltar school district 53rd in Wisconsin.

"I think it's pretty clear we have an incredibly supportive community and school board who is really dedicated to giving us the resources we need to do what is best for the kids" said DeBroux.

DeBroux also says Gibraltar schools make sure that no grade levels are left behind and students stay on track.

"They really did a tremendous job of trying to help the students understand where their numbers were, what they meant and help them do some goal setting."

You can find more information about school district scores in your neighborhood here.