Wisconsin releases new school district report cards; what's your school's score?

MADISON (NBC 26) — Among Northeast Wisconsin school districts, De Pere has the highest grade on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction's latest list of school district report cards.

According to the DPI, the Unified School District of De Pere is ranked No. 22 out of more than 400 schools and school districts in Wisconsin. On a scale from zero to 100, De Pere has an 83.2 on the latest report card, or "significantly exceeds expectations." The scores are based on factors such as achievement, growth and on-track graduation.

Gibraltar Area, Washington Island, and Sevastopol school districts also rank high on the report card list. Gibraltar Area has an 81.9, Washington Island has an 81.7, and Sevastopol has an 80.8.

Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and Appleton school district rank in the middle of the pack. The DPI says these districts "meet expectations." Oshkosh scored a 69.7/100, Fond du Lac got a 68.3, and Appleton received a 65.6.

Green Bay Area Public Schools was lower on the list. According to the DPI, the GBAPS scored a 60.1, but still "meets expectations."

Two Rivers, Marinette, and Manitowoc school districts were among some of the lowest ranking Northeast Wisconsin schools. They all received scores lower than a 57 out of 100, or "meets few expectations."

More information on where your school scored can be found HERE.