Fourth of July festivities fuel business boom in Baileys Harbor

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Streets are lined with cars and sidewalks are packed, as weekends like this bring a significant boost in business for the lakeside town of Baileys Harbor.



"This year we're expecting large numbers with the Fourth falling on a Friday," Jen Rodgers of Destination Door County said.

The long weekend gives visitors extra time to explore the peninsula, something Rodgers says is a major boost for the local tourism economy.

"Having the holiday weekend is going to be great for our local businesses," Rodgers said.

Cornerstone Pub in Baileys Harbor began preparations on Monday, anticipating a large holiday crowd for the town’s annual Independence Day celebration.

"Last year we saw around 800," Maggie Moroney a serve at Cornerstone said.

That’s four times as many as the pub serves on a typical day, and this year they’re expecting the same if not more.

"It brings in a lot of revenue. We have the bar open, we have the patio open, we have the dining room and bar tables, and then we have a setup outside with a bar," Moroney said.

But the day isn’t just about fireworks the Baileys Harbor Fire and Rescue's annual pancake breakfast will kick off the festivities Friday morning.

Fire Chief Brian Zak says crowds have been growing steadily over the years.

"We’ve been averaging the last couple of years anywhere from eleven to twelve hundred people. This year we’re planning on two lines for pancakes so we’ll be able to get in and hopefully get everybody in and get them out relatively quick," Zak said.

Crowds are already filing in. Gene Takle, who has celebrated the Fourth of July in Baileys Harbor for 35 years, describes the event as 'chaotic' and his message to newcomers is simple: plan ahead.

"You gotta prepare ahead if you’ve been here before."

Find a full list of Fourth of July events in your area here.