DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Fans of A Cherry Pie Christmas can now follow a new trail across Door County to visit the movie’s real-life filming locations and even earn points for prizes along the way.

The Christmas movie, which is available to watch on several streaming platforms, was filmed entirely in Door County.

Watch below as we talked with some of the businesses part of the trail to learn more:

Following the Cherry Pie Christmas trail across Door county

Destination Door County has created an interactive trail that lets fans visit the movie’s real-life filming locations.

The trail includes sixteen locations across Door County. In Sturgeon Bay, stops include the area behind the Maritime Museum, where the tug John Purves is usually docked, as well as downtown locations like Novel Bay Bookstore, which was featured in the movie.

"We’ve got a scene where the two are reuniting, and she trips on the blue chair it’s actually up at the front of the store," Dani Tauscher, a book seller at Novel Bay Books said.

Tauscher says since the movie trail came out, they’ve seen more people come through the store.

"Locals, but also people who say, 'I've never been to Sturgeon Bay,' or 'We’re from Green Bay, Milwaukee, Manitowoc,'" Tauscher said.

Destination Door County reports that more than 2,000 people have signed up for the trail with 800 completing it so far.

Visitors can check in at locations like Novel Bay Bookstore using their phones, earning points that can be redeemed for prizes such as a Cherry Pie Christmas mug.

Even businesses not featured in the film, like Scaturo’s, are participating in the trail experience.

Visitors might even spot familiar faces who appeared in the movie, like the owner of Scaturo's, Robert Scaturo.

"They needed a male contestant, and I was the male contestant," Robert Scaturo said.

In southern Door County, Renard’s Cheese Products also made an appearance in the movie.

The Christmas Movie Trail runs through January 5, giving visitors the chance to explore all of the filming locations across the peninsula.