Door County fans line up to meet stars of 'A Cherry Pie Christmas'

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Long lines stretched through the Christkindlmarket in Sister Bay as fans bundled up against the cold, all waiting to meet the stars of "A Cherry Pie Christmas."

The holiday film was shot across Door County, turning familiar places and local traditions into the backdrop of a romantic Christmas story. For many attendees, that local connection made the movie-watching experience feel deeply personal.

"We got the little poster and all of them signed it for us," said Dana Logemann, a Neenah resident who attended with her husband Andy.

"Magical — is one word — magical," Andy Logemann said.

The couple said they recognized many of the filming locations from their regular summer camping trips to Door County.

"Oh it's exciting. We recognize a lot of the places that they visited because we camp up here every summer so that was really fun to see. We're like oh there's that there's that, so I really like that about it," Dana Logemann said.

"We grew up picking cherries in Door County — so that was the coolest part," Andy Logemann said.

Kathleen Penniston traveled from Milwaukee specifically to meet the cast members after watching the movie multiple times.

"We watched the movie three times — we planned on coming — we're so excited," Penniston said.

"It's such a special place to feature — it's such a gem in Wisconsin," she added.

Many fans said the movie improved with each viewing, especially after meeting the stars in person.

"It gets better and better each time," one fan said.

"The line is worth it," another remarked.

Mary Hammill, also from Milwaukee, noted the rarity of celebrity visits to the area.

"You don't get stars to Door County very often either," mentioned Hammill.