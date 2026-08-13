Egg Harbor's Alpine Lodge back on the market less than 2 years after purchase

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Egg Harbor's Alpine Lodge is back on the market after being sold just last year.

This comes after pushback from Door County neighbors after the new owners received a permit to raze the iconic lodge.

Egg Harbor Historical Society president Myles Dannhausen Sr. is a part of the group fighting to keep the property intact.

Dannhausen said he has been interested in preserving the lodge since 2004.

"As soon as we found out they weren't going to continue the operation as it was, and they started selling off the property," he said.

Over two decades later, the property is once again on sale listed at $15.5 million, more than double the previous sale less than two years ago.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Egg Harbor's Alpine Lodge back on market less than two years after purchase

"Things fell apart," Dannhausen said when asked about the Alpine Lodge's recent state. "It wasn't kept open."

Owners Matt and Karla Sagorac - who also own Wild Tomato Pizza in Door County - bought it for $6.7 million in January 2025. In October of that year, they were granted a permit to demolish, saying the building could not be saved.

In March 2026, NBC 26 discovered nearly 100 photos in city records that appear to show the disrepair inside the lodge's buildings.

Nonetheless, Dannhausen is leading efforts to save the historic property.

"It represents a style of lodging that is unique to Egg Harbor," he said about the resort.

He says that destroying the property would alter the town.

"Alpine (Lodge) was the community," Dannhausen said. "The owners of Alpine welcomed people from the community. They purchased goods and services from community members...It made a big difference to the community, and that would be lost if not continued."

Dannhausen adds he hopes the lodge's future owners take the property in a direction that matches the past.

Door County Neighborhood Reporter Mihir Sinhasen reached out the Sagorac Enterprises and their agency, Christie's International Real Estate for comment and, as of the time of this filming, they did not return comment.

NBC 26 will continue to follow this story as the property moves toward a sale.