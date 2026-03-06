Legal battle continues over Alpine Lodge in Egg Harbor

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The future of the Alpine Lodge in Egg Harbor was back in court Thursday, as a legal battle continues over whether owners Matt and Karla Sagorac can demolish the building.

The Sagorac's purchased the Alpine Lodge in January 2025 and have been seeking to demolish it since March.

They received a demolition permit from the Village of Egg Harbor Zoning Board of Appeals in October, but a group of local residents filed a petition to block the move.

Residents are calling for preservation, but the Sagoracs say the building cannot be saved.

On Thursday, NBC26 discovered nearly 100 photos in city records that appear to show significant disrepair inside the lodge.

Documents from the Village of Egg Harbor, including a fire inspection conducted in May 2025, indicate the building violated multiple fire and safety codes.

The fire chief and inspector stated the lodge posed an immediate risk to life safety and recommended demolition.

On Thursday, a Door County judge told the residents who filed the petition that they must post a $250,000 bond, or he would lift the temporary restraining order blocking the demolition.

The bond is intended to cover any damages and reimburse the Sagorac's for lost time if the court later rules that the demolition should not have been stopped.

When contacted by NBC26, the Save the Alpine group that filed the petition said in part, "The group is not going to fund the bond at that amount."

NBC26 also reached out to the Sagoracs but have not received a response. Their attorney told the court that they plan to file a motion to dismiss the case at a later date.