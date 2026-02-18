East side condo project could bring 68 units to Sturgeon bay

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — City officials are set to review plans for a 68-unit condominium development Wednesday night, at the corner of 6th Street and Colorado on the East side of Sturgeon Bay.

Becky Kerwin, Sturgeon Bay’s Community Development Director, says the meeting is the first step in evaluating the project’s layout and design.

“The developer will be bringing conceptual ideas to the Plan Commission, and it’s their job to provide feedback," Becky Kerwin said.

Kerwin says the developer will have some flexibility in designing and arranging the buildings, but the project still requires city approval due to its size and scale.

“Since it’s a condominium, it’s considered one lot, but with 68 units in 34 buildings," she said. "That’s what triggers the Planned Unit Development review."

One of the owners, Marc Isaksen, says the development will feature two-story condos. He says that if the plan is approved, construction could begin on the 11-acre site as soon as April.

The condos will be market-rate, not affordable housing, with prices ranging from $279,000 to $469,000 depending on the size of the unit.

“There still is definitely a shortage of homes for sale," Paul Dreutzer, of ERA Starr Realty said.

Paul Dreutzer and Robert Starr of ERA Starr Realty, which is not connected to the project, say that it’s currently not easy for buyers to find homes.

“With construction costs so high, it’s certainly difficult for builders to create affordable housing,” Robert Starr said.

If approved, the condominium complex could start selling units to neighbors by 2027.