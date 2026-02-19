Door county’s aging population and loneliness: how community programs are making a difference

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A new community health assessment shows Door County is now the third-oldest county in Wisconsin, with nearly a third of adults reporting they feel lonely.

Here in Door County, the median age is about 54, meaning half the population is older than that and half is younger.

About 31.5% of Door County residents are 65 or older, compared to 18% across the state.

The assessment, which surveyed more than 970 adults, also found that nearly one-third report feeling lonely at least sometimes.

Cynthia Germain with Do Good Door County says social isolation is a concern for the entire community.

"It's a loss to the community if the community doesn't have individuals because they are socially isolated," Cynthia Germain said.

One organization, Senior Advocacy for Independent Living or S.A.I.L. within Do Good Door County is working to help seniors stay active and connected.

"It provides all the other things the simple, 'I need help getting my lightbulb changed,' 'I need help getting groceries,'" Germain said.

Jo McCarthy has been volunteering to serve meals at the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Sturgeon Bay since the COVID pandemic.

"It's the socialization with all the people we wait on or whatever, and they'll come in and call me by name and I'll call them by name. And that's the only time they'll get socialization," Jo McCarthy said.

She also comes to the ADRC to play cards with friends she’s made, a way to get out of the house and stay connected.

"These people are my friends. I don't go to bars, so this is we all come here and have a good time," McCarthy said.

You can read the full Door County Community Health Assessment here.