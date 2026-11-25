DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Door-Tran, a former 3 Degree Guarantee partner, is getting another boost to help connect neighbors across the county.

It has received a $10,000 grant to help fund its Half-Price Travel Voucher Program.

Door-Tran executive director Nikki Voight says that the program helps individuals with disabilities purchase transportation, to get to medical appointments and other destinations in the area for half the cost.

Voight also says the program has a major impact on neighbors in need.

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Door County non-profit transportation service receives grant

"I'm able to attend my graduation party, a funeral, a wedding, (or) a baby shower," Voight said on what she's heard from clients about the program. "A lot of things may happen on the weekends, when public transit may not be available. So, we fill in that gap."

Voight says the program has been around since 2008, and has partnered with organizations across Door County.

This includes Door County YMCA. School age director Ashley Bagneski says it used Door-Tran earlier this year for buses to take kids with disabilities on field trips during summer camp.

"Being able to meet that need and being able to take those kids on field trips or be a part of our summer camp is huge," Bagneski said. "It gives those parents a sense of belonging and being able to participate in something. It also gives the child a sense of belonging."

Voight also says that about 60% of Door-Tran's funding comes from grants.

This particular grant comes from Wispact, a Madison-based non-profit that helps people with disabilities.

Voight says Door-Tran is currently running its annual campaign. You can donate by going to its website.