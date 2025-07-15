Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDoor County

Actions

Cameron Moreland delivers $3,700 check to Door-Tran

Door-tran 3 degree
NBC 26
Door-tran 3 degree
Posted
and last updated

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland delivered a $3,700 check to Door-Tran on Tuesday.

Door-Tran, a nonprofit based in Sturgeon Bay, was the 3 Degree Guarantee recipient for the second quarter of 2025.

Door-Tran connects people to afford transportation in the Door County community. You can learn more about their mission here.

Everytime Cameron hits the high temperature within 3 degrees, Wisconsin Chevy Super Dealers and NBC 26 donates $100 to our quarterly partner.

If you're involved with a nonprofit organization that would like to become the next 3 Degree Guarantee recipient, please send an email to news@nbc26.com with some background information about your organization and how it impacts your community.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Door County Reporter.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter