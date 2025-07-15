Cameron Moreland delivers $3,700 check to Door-Tran

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland delivered a $3,700 check to Door-Tran on Tuesday.

Door-Tran, a nonprofit based in Sturgeon Bay, was the 3 Degree Guarantee recipient for the second quarter of 2025.

Door-Tran connects people to afford transportation in the Door County community. You can learn more about their mission here.

Everytime Cameron hits the high temperature within 3 degrees, Wisconsin Chevy Super Dealers and NBC 26 donates $100 to our quarterly partner.

If you're involved with a nonprofit organization that would like to become the next 3 Degree Guarantee recipient, please send an email to news@nbc26.com with some background information about your organization and how it impacts your community.