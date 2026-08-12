Door County neighbors head to primary election polls amidst sheriff drama

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The race for sheriff comes just months after Door County Deputy Sheriff's Association took a vote of "no confidence" against incumbent Democrat Tammy Sternard, sharing in a press statement her "ongoing issues in leadership, communication and lack of mere presence."

Sternard responded by calling the statement "a series of mischaracterizations and baseless allegations."

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Sturgeon Bay neighbors head to polls amidst Door County Sheriff drama

"I was brought up old school," said Sturgeon Bay voter Edward Mikinka, who I interviewed outside of Sturgeon Bay City Hall. "You respect the law and those that enforce it."

Mikinka was undecided on his vote in the Republican primary for Door County Sheriff when I spoke with him, but he told me that he wants the candidates to restore trust amongst neighbors.

"That's a big thing for me," he said. "If I don't trust who's running things, then how am I supposed to give them the respect they deserve?"

Curt Vandertie and Carl Waterstreet squared off in Tuesday's primary. Both men currently work for the sheriff's department, with law enforcement experience dating back to the 1990's.

"I want to see them care about people," Sturgeon Bay voter Noralea Lautenbach said when asked what she wanted to see out of the candidate that represents the Republican Party in the November general election. "I want them to realize that we're out there."

Lautenbach told me that she would vote for Waterstreet, since she likes his passion for the community.

"There's just something about him like he cares," Lautenbach said about Waterstreet. "There's so many people out here trying to do these things, but they don't really care. It's all about them."

Sternard ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. Independent Randy Wagner will also be on the ballot in November.

NBC 26 will stay with this story ahead of the general election on November 3.