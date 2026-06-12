Door County deputies vote "no confidence" in sheriff

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The union representing Door County sheriff's deputies says it has "no confidence" in Sheriff Tammy Sternard, citing what union leaders called a “pattern of concerns” over her leadership, communication and morale.

In a resolution delivered to Sternard and county officials, the association detailed incidents they said have eroded trust, including her handling of a deputy-involved pig shooting, persistent jail staffing shortages, absence from public safety meetings and alleged selective public messaging about critical incidents.

Sternard responded with a public letter disputing the claims as “mischaracterizations and baseless allegations.” She said the vote did not represent a majority of the department’s membership and argued staffing challenges are part of a broader statewide shortage.

Sternard said wellness programs remain in place, her presence at incidents is guided by established command structures, and public communication decisions must balance transparency with privacy and safety concerns.

One of the incidents cited by the union was the killing of a pig in 2024 that had been on the loose for several days. Sternard said at the time that, because of the animal’s proximity to the highway and potential danger to drivers, a deputy “dispatched” it. A Kaukauna-based animal advocacy nonprofit, Saving Snouts, called for “justice” for the pig, saying it was working to capture it alive.

Founder TJ Dercks told NBC 26 the group was on scene to bring the pig to safety, but instead took and buried its body. The union’s resolution says Sternard’s public statement on the incident created the impression the deputy was under investigation, undermining confidence in her support during future officer-involved shootings.

Sternard also suggested the timing of the vote may be politically motivated, noting it was released through an open records request before she received it.

The sheriff released both letters to the public. You can read them here.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.