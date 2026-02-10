DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Door County Emergency Services has chosen a location for a new ambulance station aimed at improving response times across the peninsula.

Last fall, NBC26 reported on plans for a new EMS station. On Tuesday, officials confirmed its planned location.

Watch below to learn more about the new EMS station:

Door County EMS targets West Jacksonport for new ambulance station

During a meeting on Tuesday morning, Door County Emergency Services Director Aaron LeClair recommended building a new EMS station in the middle of the peninsula.

Aaron LeClair

Instead of partnering with the Egg Harbor Fire Department and the Jacksonport Fire and Rescue team, officials plan to build a new EMS station in the middle of the peninsula.

The goal is to speed up emergency response times in the area.

Recent response times in the middle of the peninsula highlight the need for the new station.

"Everything in that true middle area was typically above 12 minutes, with some calls exceeding 25 minutes," Aaron LeClair, Door County Emergency Services Director, said.

Residents in the middle of the peninsula had expressed concerns about the response times.

"We would receive concerns, complaints, questions about why they weren't receiving the same services as other areas on the peninsula. We would try to address that by shifting resources," LeClair said.

Door County Emergency Services plans to rebuild the new EMS station in West Jacksonport, near the intersection of County Highway T and County Highway V.

"Putting that station up around the West Jacksonport area, we will cover that entire mid-area that's not covered by the two stations in under 10 minutes," LeClair said.

Officials still need approval from the Door County Board before selecting a site for the new station.

The department already has $1.9 million set aside, with additional funds needed to cover the estimated $2.3 million project cost.

LeClair says there is still significant work to do before construction can begin, but officials hope to break ground as early as late 2027.