DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Residents in the middle of Door County sometimes face long waits for emergency help. That could change soon, as Door County Emergency Services plans to build a new ambulance station in the central part of the county.

Door County Emergency Services has four stations: Brussels, Sister Bay, Washington Island, and its headquarters in Sturgeon Bay, but nothing in the middle of the county.

Door County Emergency Services looks to build new ambulance station in the center of the county

"Currently, we're looking on the average, it's over 15 minutes for us to get trucks to that area," Door County Emergency Services Director, Aaron LeClair said.

LeClair says the new station will speed up response times for emergencies.

"Regardless of where we put it, our projections right now will cut that response time in half in that area," LeClair said.

Last year, EMS responded to roughly 4,100 calls, and he says that number is on track to exceed 5,000 this year as Door County’s population continues to age.

"Most importantly, where do we put it, that it does the most good for the entire middle of the county," LeClair said.

They’re currently scouting locations, including the Jacksonport Fire and Rescue Station.

"Right outside of our station is actually the cut-off line for the Sister Bay ambulance and the Sturgeon Bay ambulance," Jacksonport Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan LeClair, said.

He says the team has Emergency Medical Responders, but for more serious emergencies, residents in the middle of the county still have to wait for an ambulance to arrive.

"Whether it's in Jacksonport or Egg Harbor, it's needed for the central portion, as we just don't have any help around us," Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan LeClair, said.

The new station will be staffed by current Door County Emergency Services members, and the department says it could break ground and possibly be ready by 2027.