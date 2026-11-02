Door County creative market DENN wraps up outdoor fall activities on Saturday

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Over the past few weeks, locals and visitors have visited DENN to go through its multi-acre corn maze and pick out pumpkins. They did that for the last time this year on Saturday.

Halloween music, ponies and inflatables filled the air at DENN, and neighbors were here to enjoy every bit of it.

"I didn't know this place existed and hadn't known anything about it (until this visit)," said Jim Lorrigan, who was visiting Door County from Green Bay. "It's a pretty cool place."

Many neighbors participated in the fall activities.

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Door County creative market DENN wraps up outdoor fall activities

"We did go through the corn maze," said Sheryl Marble, who was visiting Door County from Altamont, Illinois. "We were starting to to think that we were never going to get out."

While visitors NBC 26 spoke to were at DENN for the first time, they say that they would like to come back.

"I think this will turn into a yearly thing," Lorrigan said. "It's a great time."

Those experiences are what DENN owners Milissa and DJ Kloida say they dreamed of when they started the fall activities four years ago.

"Everybody, friends, family enjoying every square inch of our property all set up for the fall," DJ said.

"It's really great to see our property come alive and so many people making memories and traditions right here at our place," Milissa added.

When NBC 26 interviewed Milissa back in September, she said higher gas prices would not affect attendance numbers.

Turns out, she was right.

"This has been our best year yet," Milissa said, when asked about the attendance.

"We just kept getting people saying 'we drove from Minnesota (and other places) just for this. You are our stop,'" she added. "That was something really cool because that is something that we never expected."

The Kloidas say that is important knowing Door County's tourism landscape.

"There's so much tourism and so many really well known established places," Milissa said. "We can kind of get our foot in and be one of those too. It's really special."

The Kloidas say that DENN's artisan store will be available for online shopping, and its in-person location will reopen around Memorial Day weekend. They also say that the fall activities will resume around Labor Day weekend.