Door County does not expect decrease in fall tourism despite rising gas prices

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — For DENN co-owner Milissa Kloida, the fall season means showing off the store's seasonal activities.

"This is our busy season," Kloida said.

Along with the main artisan store, this includes a pumpkin patch and a corn maze based on the popular board game— The Game of Life— where neighbors make decisions and face challenges throughout their journey.

One of the challenges includes having to pay to fill up a gas tank.

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Door County optimistic in fall tourism despite rising gas prices

It is a challenge that hits close to home. Gas prices are at a near-record high in Door County. Additionally, Gasbuddy says the current national average is $4.42.

But Destination Door County tells me they do not expect to see a decrease in the amount of tourism to the peninsula, and Kloida says she is hopeful about DENN's attendance.

"We (try to) always project what our guest count will be each week," Kloida said. "What we're seeing so far is that we have not seen a change yet. What we think is that tourists plan their trip so far in advance."

Kloida also says that prices for pumpkins and admission into the maze will remain the same.

"We keep our prices based on our locals and not a tourism top dollar price," she said. "So, we do keep things more affordable. People can see that they can have a more affordable family outing if they come here."

NBC 26 also spoke with leaders at Lautenbach's Orchard Country in Fish Creek, who say they have seen the same. They said that the store has not seen a decrease in visitors nor sales so far this season.

DENN wraps up its fall season on Oct. 31.