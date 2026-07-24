"Do the residents win?" Sturgeon Bay couple voices concerns for nearby development under construction

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Susan and Ron Hilsabeck's backyard view since 1998 has changed.

"To my knowledge, it was an orchard," Ron said when asked what the area looked like when they moved in.

But instead of trees and deer, they now see dirt and equipment from construction for the new development, Heron Crossing.

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Sturgeon Bay couple voices concerns for development under construction

The 72-unit property will more than triple homes in the area, leaving the Hilsabecks to adapt to a new landscape.

"The future is coming, whether we like it or not," Ron said. "I enjoy my deer coming up to the backyard. I don't think that will happen."

The Hilsabecks are also concerned about the construction's impact on neighbors, including the trimming of trees near their property boundary.

"Now the trees are leaning, which is a concern of mine," Susan said.

In turn, Susan has called herself a chairside supervisor, making sure that the neighbors know what's going on through word of mouth and videos posted on Facebook.

"A lot of residents are going, 'we didn't know, we knew about it, but we were blindsided,'" Susan said. "Here we are, and the next thing we know it's boom, boom, boom, boom, boom."

I reached out to Sturgeon Bay District 6 Alderman Seth Wiederanders, and he understands some neighbors' concerns for the project. But he also says that the council was provided paperwork from the developers, assuring that the project will be developed properly.

Heron Crossing plans to open in August 2027.