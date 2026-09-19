Algoma Pierhead Lighthouse gets new coat of paint in Sturgeon Bay as catwalk project continues

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Three months ago, NBC 26 reported on Algoma's efforts to preserve the historic North Pier, including lifting the more than 100-year-old lighthouse from its foundation.

Now, the bright red beacon is at is temporary home with construction company Roen Salvage on Sturgeon Bay's waterfront, with a new coat of paint.

"It was in really good shape for being a 100+ years old," Door County Color Professional Painting owner Ryan Gustafson said. "All we had to do was tool up some of the rust areas, the nuts and bolts and the seams. Then, we gave it a whole coat of epoxy primer and then two full coats of a urethane topcoat."

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Algoma Pierhead Lighthouse gets new coat of paint in Sturgeon Bay

Gustafson oversaw the project, which lasted a few days and carries personal meaning.

"I have roots that go back to 1835," Gustafson said. "(My ancestors) were commercial fishermen and ice harvesters and dock builders. So, they relied on the water to make a living."

Members of the Save the Algoma Catwalk group, who were tabling at the city's Wet Whistle Wine Festival on Friday evening, are pleased with the new coat of paint.

"It's so much nicer to have it red than the pink lighthouse we've had for the last few years," Save the Algoma Catwalk co-chairman Tom Levy said.

While the lighthouse looks like it is ready to come home, crews are continuing repairs on the North Pier's break wall.

But for the people who have fought to preserve this piece of Algoma history, the finish line is in sight.

"This opportunity when they're back together, let's have a party," Save the Algoma Catwalk Tresurer Jacqueline Toepfer said. "Let's have these photographers come down here and codify that time in history for us."

"It's time to bring her home," Toepfer ahead about the Algoma Pierhead Lighthouse.

Gustafson said that the lighthouse could be headed back to Algoma next month.