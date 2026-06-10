ALGOMA (NBC 26) — A 125-year-old lighthouse in Algoma is on the move for the first time in its history, lifted from its foundation as part of a federal effort to preserve and restore the city's historic North Pier.

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Algoma lighthouse on the move for North Pier restoration

The 150-ton lighthouse still serves as a working navigation aid, guiding boaters safely into Algoma Harbor. Crews say the structure cannot simply be painted in place — it must be removed to complete the work and fully restore the pier beneath it.

Matt Murphy, Algoma city administrator, said the move drew a growing crowd to the marina.

"Exciting day for the city of Algoma. As time ticks there are more and more people showing up at the marina to see this," Murphy said.

The federal project is designed to improve safety and repair deteriorating structures along the pier. While the lighthouse is away, boaters will rely on updated navigation markers and temporary aids in the harbor to guide them safely in and out.

Murphy said the moment carries significance for the community.

"It's getting moved for the first time and it's going back in its original home. It's pretty iconic to see how it's going to happen and people get to see it with their own eyes," Murphy said.

The event drew visitors from beyond Algoma as well. Jeff Weydert, a Dubuque, Iowa, resident who visits Algoma every year with his family, said he stumbled onto the moment by chance.

"To see it move and be here when it happens is pretty wild," Weydert said.

Weydert said he learned the move was happening that same day after a chance conversation.

"We were down here walking around and there was a news guy, I said hey do you know when they're gonna be moving it and he said 2:30, well holy cow that's today," Weydert said.

The Save the Algoma Catwalk Committee says the lighthouse is expected to return to the North Pier in about two years once reconstruction work is complete.

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