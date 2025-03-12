BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — Two additions could be coming to a subdivision near Eaton Road and Huron Road in Bellevue, with the proposals planning to bring a total of 45 single-family homes and four two-family homes to the area.



Previous iterations of the McAuliffe Acres First Addition were approved but never completed in 2014 and again in 2022, primarily due to a lack of money to build the deep sewer lines required to service the area

The Village of Bellevue created a tax incremental finance district to help with the cost of the sewer lines

Copper Road Development is selling the property to three different developers to build homes on the land, sparking new plat map proposals, and hope for the project

The plats will be discussed at Wednesday evening's Village of Bellevue Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall/Public Safety Building at 3100 Eaton Road

The Village of Bellevue in Brown County has made it no secret that it hopes to develop every inch of its land — and now, another housing project is in the works.

Third time's the charm? Housing subdivision proposal resurfaces

On the eastern edge of the Green Bay area, a housing subdivision is being proposed — again, after ten years and two failed attempts. But this time, the Village and one of the developers think the houses are happening.

"There's a shortage of housing out there, and we really need units to bring things back to equilibrium," Tina Bunker said.

Bunker is a realtor and also represents one of three companies developing the land.

She says the company is hoping to build one-story homes here, that she anticipates will cost buyers between $400,000 and $500,000, along with the land they sit on.

A version of the project was proposed in 2014 and another in 2022 — but infrastructure issues stalled it.

"The need for the deep sewer for this particular project has slowed things down," Bunker said, "but it looks like the Village of Bellevue wants to move forward at this point."

She's right — Village staff says they're behind it.

"This is a critical development in just continuing the evolution and growth of that area in the plans that have been adopted," village director of community development Andrew Vissers said.

On Wednesday night, the Village board will consider two plat maps, for a total 45 single-family homes and four two-family lots.

A committee has already recommended approval.

"Are you confident that this time, the plan will make it all the way through — this version of it?" NBC 26 asked.

"I'm hopeful that we'll get something done," Vissers said. "It's not a matter of 'if,' it's a matter of 'when.'"

If the subdivision is built, Bunker anticipates many of the buyers will come from the nearby surrounding areas.

"The McAuliffe Acres one, that we put in at least 10 years ago, I would say 75% of the buyers on that street moved from right within Bellevue," she said. "They moved within just a couple miles, in most cases. So the demand for the people that want to live here to buy another lot in this area is very strong."

The Village Board meets Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the Village hall on Eaton Road, and though there are several other steps before the subdivision is finalized, Bunker hopes construction can begin here by the end of the year.