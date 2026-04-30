'Shocking': Major price difference at neighboring gas stations

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Gas prices have continued to be an increasing cost to Americans, but on Wednesday, one local gas station was an outlier in the area.

Neighboring gas stations are often within a couple cents of each other when charging for gas, but two gas stations across the street from one another had a difference that drivers couldn't ignore.

At the corner of Highway 172 and Babcock Road, a 52-cent price gap turned surprise into shock.

"I never thought they would be that different," said Suamico resident Nicholaus Taylor.

The Shell gas station charged $4.29 for regular unleaded gas. Meanwhile, across the street, the Krist station was down to $3.77 a gallon. An employee at Krist told NBC 26 he couldn't remember ever seeing the pumps this busy.

"This place hasn't caught up yet, and it's not so much the lack of catching up, but everything is [so] volatile that some places are going to be cheaper than others," said Green Bay resident Daniel Kanitz

NBC 26 spoke with some customers who are rewards members at Shell but came to Krist because the member discount couldn't offset the price gap, prompting questions from their frequent customers.

"I'm thinking, if they can give you this price, why can't they? I mean, I like them, they're nice, but it's just strange," said Ashwaubenon resident Francine Doolan, who typically goes to the Shell station.

According to GasBuddy, the average price per gallon of gas in the Green Bay Area was about $4.21 as of Wednesday evening.

If they stay this far below average, this Krist station may end up not just as the most popular on this street, but also in the Green Bay area.