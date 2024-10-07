Packages of gratitude: Packers' week-long honor to veterans through gifts, quality time

ASHWAUBENON (NBC26) — It's Packers Military Appreciation Week. Here's what day two brought to local veterans at Woodside Senior Communities.



Video shows Packers staff members assembling care packages, playing bingo with veterans at Woodside Senior Communities.



Monday is day two of the franchise's Military Appreciation Week.



The week is to honor military members and veterans through a variety of events as part of the organization’s Military Appreciation Week.



Service events run through Friday Oct. 11.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A day out of a week full of recognition, service and gratitude. On day two of the Green Bay Packers' Military Appreciation Week, Packers staff assembled care packages for veterans living at Woodside Senior Communities.

Packages included Packers gear, a thank you note, snacks and more.

"Veterans are a pillar in everybody's community," Rob Charles, Woodside Senior Communities director of marketing, said. "The Green Bay Packers are really special to us and we get to combine those two things today and that makes a really cool, unique, special day."

Charles said aside from the gifts, veterans cherish the time spent with Packers staff.

"This week is really about that military appreciation," Amanda Wery, Packers community outreach director, said.

She says giving back to the community is an important aspect of the Green & Gold.

"We appreciate all that they do for us and we appreciate all of their families sacrifice for them and for us just to give us our daily freedoms," Wery said.

For those who could not attend the festivities, video shows staff members brought the gift bags to their rooms.

"I think time is the biggest thing we can donate," Charles said. "It's pretty easy to donate money but when you're donating time for a cause, especially with what we got going on today, that's something special."

Community service events for Military Appreciation Week will run through Friday.