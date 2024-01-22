More taking flight: GRB Austin Straubel International Airport passenger traffic up in 2023

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Austin Straubel International Airport said Monday passenger traffic was up more than 9 percent from 2022.

Airport Director Marty Piette said in a news release the airport had more than 670,000 passengers.

Piette said GRB's airlines — American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines — increased capacity by flying bigger planes. The airport also brought back non-stop flights to Florida through Frontier Airlines and Sun Country Airlines.

Piette also pointed to the return of business travel, enhanced amenities and the convenience of a local airport as factors to the rise in passengers.

“Travelers are realizing GRB is easy and close to home,” Piette said in the release. “Our airlines have competitive pricing. Parking here is safe and reasonably priced. You don’t need to spend hours driving to a major metropolitan airport, battling traffic and paying high parking rates, to catch a flight.”

“By flying GRB, you’re supporting our local economy and the airlines who serve our airport," Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said in the release. "The more we fly local, the more likely it is that airlines will respond by adding capacity and flight options. So, thank you to everyone who flies GRB.”