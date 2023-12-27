Watch Now
Nonstop to Florida: flights resuming from Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay

Noelle Friel
Posted at 11:57 AM, Dec 27, 2023
ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — It's been a warm Wisconsin winter so far, but we all know we're likely going to get hit with a cold snap at some point.

Management from Austin Straubel International Airport said in a news release its low-fare carriers — Frontier Airlines and Sun Country Airlines — are resuming non-stop flights to Florida.

Frontier is resuming service from Green Bay to Orlando in January. Sun Country will be doing flights to Fort Myers in February.

The airport said a variety of departure dates to Orlando and Fort Myers are available.

