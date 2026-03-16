More snow means more plowing for Green Bay Public Works

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Most people in Northeast Wisconsin spent Sunday hunkered down at home during this weekend's blizzard, but some came out to clear snow.

Green Bay Street Superintendent Josh Brassfield said the city's main snowplow drivers treated the roads nonstop from around 2 A.M. on Sunday morning until 4 P.M. The rest of the public works 85-member crew were treating the roads from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.

"We're just trying to keep roads passable and balance the resources so we can make it through because it's such a long duration to go essentially 48 hours of nonstop snow," Brassfield said.

The primary snowplow drivers come back in on Monday at midnight and will go again until 4 P.M. Monday afternoon.

Brassfield says the timing was chosen to help avoid plowing too much snow at one time.

"If we can do it in incremental plows then I think that's better for everybody plus it gives the residents a little bit of something to do a little bit at a time because they're not having a huge windrow in their driveway either," Brassfield said.

In nearby Ashwaubenon, Matt Stainbrook is one of many dealing with the snow pileups. He came home from work early because of the weather, and it didn't take him long to grab his shovel.

"I've been home for about two hours ,and it was up to my windows when I started," Stainbrook said.

Even though more snowfall will erase almost all of his progress, he says he needed to do something.

"If I'm buried tomorrow, I can say you know what at least I was out there and tried," Stainbrook said.

While roads will be passable as soon as possible, Brassfield also told me it will take about a week for crews to fully clear out all the snow and get things back to normal.