Mission BBQ in Ashwaubenon reopening Jan. 3 following November fire

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Mission BBQ in Ashwaubenon said Tuesday it is reopening its doors Wednesday morning at 11.

A fire damaged part of the building in November. The business was forced to temporarily shut down.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety said one firefighter suffered a minor injury in that fire.

"MISSION BBQ is grateful to the Ashwaubenon Fire Department for their hard work putting out the fire that occurred on November 12, 2023," Director of Branding & Community Relations Linda Dotterer said in a news release. "We are also grateful to the construction and restoration teams for their hard work in quickly repairing the restaurant...We are thankful for Our Customers support and patience during this time. Our Teammates are excited and looking forward to Serving you all again!"