There is extensive damage to part of the building that houses Mission BBQ in Ashwaubenon after a Sunday afternoon fire.

Crews got the call to the restaurant shortly after 2:15 p.m.

The fire started inside a fenced area outside the building and reached the ceiling of the building, said Ashwaubenon Public Safety Capt. Tom Baxter.

The cause remains under investigation, Baxter said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.