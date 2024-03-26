Lombardi Access Road to be shutdown until early August

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Lombardi Access Road will be shutdown starting April 1. An informational meeting on Monday evening by the Village of Ashwaubenon will detail the plans for the area and its projected construction timeline.



Video shows a map of the reconstruction project for Lombardi Access Road to make the area more pedestrian-friendly.



The project will be broken up into two phases: Phase one running from April to May and Phase two from June to August.



Additions will include sidewalks and crosswalks. An informational meeting on Monday evening will address the details.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Director of Public Works for the Village of Ashwaubenon, Brian Rickert, said the project on Lombardi Access Road will make the area safer for pedestrians between Argonne Street and Marlee Lanw.

He says it includes building sidewalks and crosswalks.

"We want to make sure that we're getting people in designated areas," Rickert said. "So essentially make sure that the motorists that in their vehicles are aware of where people generally are rather than just shooting out from a different portion of a sidewalk, areas where you wouldn't expect the pedestrian to be."

The village is holding an informational meeting detailing the two-phase construction process.

Below are some additions that will come to the area:



8-foot wide sidewalk along the south side of the roadway

5-foot wide sidewalk along the north side of Brookwood Drive from Argonne Street to the east side of Marlee Lane

Pedestrian crosswalks across Argonne Street, Lombardi Access Road and Marlee Lane.

Phase one will run from April through May and phase two will start in June.

Rickert said phase one will solely focus on reconstructing Lombardi Access Road.

The video shows Rickert pointing out the construction zone and what it will look like once construction is complete.

"Everything remaining, here on Marlee and then down the north side of Brookwood would be phase two," Rickert said.

Construction is expected to be complete by early August.

In the meantime, people will have to come through Brookwood Drive to access stores and restaurants on Lombardi Access Road.