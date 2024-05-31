'I kinda miss it': Longtime business owner giving up prime land near Lambeau

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Bob Coppens is giving up his land a block from Lambeau Field after nearly 40 years.



Coppens hopes to get between $3.5 and $4 million for a total of five parcels on Holmgren Way between Lombardi Avenue and Brett Favre Pass

The founder of Coppens Metal & Roofing retired from his business in 2022, and now plans to sell the site of its former building and the two neighboring buildings, which at one time hosted Arena Auto and Madhouse Music

Legendary Hospitality bought the neighboring plots (1931 and 1941 Holmgren) to build the future Legacy Heights condominium complex

Managing director Dennis Doucette says construction will begin on Legacy Heights in the next few months, and that construction will take 16-18 months



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We're on Holmgren Way, where for sale signs have popped up on some prime real estate. The man who's owned this building for almost 40 years is calling it quits.

Bob Coppens started his roofing company in the 1980s.

"This sign is about 39, it's about 40 years old," Coppens said.

He gave the business up in 2022 — and is now planning to say goodbye to its final physical reminder.

"I figured enough's enough and I want to retire healthy," he said. "And I mean, I didn't want to retire in a cast or broken arm, or anything like that."

Coppens put his stretch of properties on the market this month. He's looking for a total of $3.5 or $4 million for the former homes of Arena Auto, Madhouse Music, and his roofing company.

"I think some of the people [that] are approaching me are going to tear all this thing down and make it some kind of condo and motels," Coppens said. "I really believe that's where it's gonna go."

The land will be the next in a line of Stadium District buildings to get new ownership recently.

Neighboring Legendary Hospitality owns the Legacy Hotel. The company plans to level these storefronts and build luxury condominiums. But even though the sign says spring of 2025, the director tells me construction will take 16 to 18 months, so opening day will probably be later in 2025.

Ashwaubenon community development director Aaron Schuette says the pre-NFL Draft construction boom is slowing down.

"Unless you're underway right now, you're probably not gonna be open for the Draft," Schuette said. "It's just the timeline for development and construction. Give yourself a solid 12 months, just because winter slows things down as well."

But Coppens isn't worried about building on his land — when he finally gets his retirement money for the properties -- he says he'll take his new camper to Maine.

"I'll eat lobsters until I keel over," he joked.

Coppens says he hopes to sell to someone local, but will take his time evaluating offers, and doesn't necessarily plan to sell before the 2025 NFL Draft.

