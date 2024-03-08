'I just love supporting my friends,' Hundreds fill stands for girls state basketball

Students cheer on their high school girls basketball teams in the stands and outside the Resch Center

Hear from a student who says watching her friends play in the tournament was on her senior year bucket list

Plus why the WIAA Assistant Director says supporting young women athletes is important

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's day one of the high school girls basketball state tournament. I'm Pari Apostolakos here at the Resch Center where people from all over Wisconsin are filling the stands.

"I just love supporting my friends."

High school student Morgan Harrison says attending the girls basketball state tournament is crossing an item off her senior year bucket list. She and her friends go to school two hours away, but, as someone who never misses a girls basketball game at home, she knew she had to make the journey.

"This is such a fun senior year thing to do, is come to the game."

"Let's go hawks! Let's go hawks! Let's go hawks!"

WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad says the Green Bay community has embraced the tournament.

"What we see out here is girls growing into women and becoming more independent and looking how to work through adversity and learning how to work as a team."

The team at nearby bar and restaurant Stadium View are bringing in extra staff to serve all the fans this weekend.

"It's a completely different type of busy," manager Kelly Hewitt said. "They come in waves all day long."

Abiad with the WIAA tells me fan attendance is expected to pick up as the tournament goes on. At the Resch Center Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.