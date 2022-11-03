Hy-Vee on the list of stores closed for Thanksgiving Day

Watch Now
According to Hy-Vee's website, this is the first time in the company's 92-year history that its stores will close for Thanksgiving
A Hy-Vee is seen off of West Center Road on Friday, April 15, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Hy-Vee is among the list of stores that will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The company announced it is closing its stores so that the more than 80,000 employees who work for Hy-Vee can spend the holiday with their friends and family.

According to Hy-Vee's website, this is the first time in the company's 92-year history that its stores will close for Thanksgiving.

The company recently announced that its new Ashwaubenon location is opening on Nov. 8.

Hy-Vee operates more than 285 stores across eight Midwestern states.

