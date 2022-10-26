Watch Now
New Hy-Vee in Ashwaubenon is opening November 8

Posted at 9:33 AM, Oct 26, 2022
ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The new Hy-Vee store in Ashwaubenon is set to open in less than two weeks.

Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee is opening on November 8, according to the store's website.

The website features a statement from the store's director, Mike Landuyt, who says the new store will feature a Wahlburgers restaurant, Hy-Chi Chinese food, Mia Italian and Nori Sushi.

The store will also have a full-service meat and seafood department, as well as beer, wine and spirits.

The new Hy-Vee store will open at 6 a.m. on S. Oneida Street. It's located in the Bay Park Square area, in the spot where a Shopko previously stood.

The website says the new Hy-Vee store will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

